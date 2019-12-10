New York Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen believes the New York Mets team is rounding into form with the Winter Meetings just getting underway, and many more months remaining in the Major League Baseball off season.

"We have a lot of our needs already filled," Van Wagenen said on Monday at the MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego.

According to Van Wagenen, the Mets really came on strong in the second half and this is what is causing such optimism for him regarding the state of the New York Mets heading into 2020. Van Wagenen specifically mentioned the strong rookie campaign of first baseman Pete Alonso in addition to strong 2019 season's for catcher Wilson Ramos, shortstop Amed Rosario, and outfilder Brandon Nimmo rounding into form to end last season.

"It's a matter of how we can create upgrades whether it is in terms of depth or whether it is terms of higher impact," Van Wagenen said on Monday.

These statements by Van Wagenen should cause concern for Mets fans because it shows that he is not willing to bring in any high-profile free agents, or pull off any blockbuster trades this off season.

The Mets team, as currently constructed, will look very similar to the way it looks on Opening Day 2020 if the GM's words are to be taken at face value.

Van Wagenen has bought in marginal players this off season while the other contenders in the N.L. East have been unbelievably aggressive during the "Hot Stove" period.

The Mets re-signed reliever Brad Brach, signed former Yankee reliever Chasen Shreve and acquired outfielder Jake Marisnick from the Houston Astros.

The Mets also saw starting pitcher Zack Wheeler walk out the door, and to add insult to injury, he is now a member of the divisional rival Philadelphia Phillies.

The Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals and the Phillies will be the three teams competing with the New York Mets for National League East supremacy once the 2020 season gets underway.

The Mets three divisional rivals have all improved significantly, or maintained their standing this off season, while the New York Mets have unarguably gotten worse this off season.

The Braves signed starting pitcher Cole Hamels, the Nationals re-signed the 2019 World Series Most Valuable Player Stephen Strasburg, and the Phillies have a new manager in World Series winning skipper Joe Girardi. While the rest of the division is rapidly improving, the 'Amazin's' marquee off season move was signing Chasen Shreve.

It is baffling that Van Wagenen that would essentially say the Mets team is almost complete for 2020, and he has no plans to make any other big moves over the coming months.

There are two reasons why Van Wagenen would say what he did about the makeup of the club. One reason could be that he is not looking at the Mets objectively, and is being paralyzed by the club's second half charge, and this is causing him to not want to shake up the club that played so well late in the year.

The second reason could be that BVW is playing his cards close to the vest, and actually does have a big move that he is being coy about.

Mets fans, and the rest of the league, will know sooner rather than later if Van Wagenen made these comments due to a lack of being able to evaluate the team effectively, or if he has a card up his sleeve.