Veteran Mets' Star Sets Career Milestone
J.D. Martinez was able to accomplish a career first in last night's Mets victory.
In a thrilling finish at Citi Field, Martinez delivered the first walk-off home run of his career, lifting the New York Mets to a 3-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.
The Mets' bats had been ice cold until a late rally in the ninth inning turned the game around.
Down 2-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth, the Mets faced Miami's closer Tanner Scott. With two outs and a 3-1 count and Francisco Lindor on second base, Martinez launched a towering shot over the right-center-field fence, securing a dramatic victory for the Mets.
Before Thursday, Martinez had hit 320 career home runs without ever recording a walk-off in the regular season, the third most in history behind only Mark Teixeira (408) and José Bautista (336), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
This historic moment not only marked Martinez's first career walk-off homer but was also much needed, as the game seemed out of reach for the Mets.
The victory showcased the Mets' resilience and ability to rally in clutch moments. Despite the offensive struggles this season and having a losing record, the Mets lead Major League Baseball with six walk-off victories.
This win against the Marlins is a testament to the Mets' fighting spirit as they continue to battle in the tightly contested National League.
Martinez's memorable home run will undoubtedly be a highlight in what has been an unpredictable season for the Mets.