Watch: Drone Footage of Francisco Lindor at Batting Practice

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets are ready for the playoffs.

New Balance and the Drone Racing League (DRL) partnered up to record a video of Lindor during batting practice using a 90 mph drone, which can be seen below:

The drone footage was shot by NURK, a world champion drone pilot in the DRL.

“DRL and New Balance are known for disruption, driving innovation through sports and culture, and a commitment to craftsmanship,” said DRL SVP, Head of Partnership Development, Ari Mark. “Just as DRL is creating a new era of sports through custom-built technology, New Balance is designing the future of athletic wear.”

DRL has become a phenomenon, reaching millions of households worldwide, and have also recently collaborated with Gotham FC, the New York/New Jersey based soccer team owned by Kevin Durant, Eli Manning and Sue Bird.

The Mets will square off with the San Diego Padres at home starting Friday night, with Max Scherzer taking the mound against Yu Darvish.

