Skip to main content

Watch: Drone Footage of Francisco Lindor at Batting Practice

New Balance and the Drone Racing League (DRL) partnered up to record a video of Mets' shortstop, Francisco Lindor, during batting practice using a 90 mph drone.

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets are ready for the playoffs.

New Balance and the Drone Racing League (DRL) partnered up to record a video of Lindor during batting practice using a 90 mph drone, which can be seen below:

The drone footage was shot by NURK, a world champion drone pilot in the DRL.

“DRL and New Balance are known for disruption, driving innovation through sports and culture, and a commitment to craftsmanship,” said DRL SVP, Head of Partnership Development, Ari Mark. “Just as DRL is creating a new era of sports through custom-built technology, New Balance is designing the future of athletic wear.”

DRL has become a phenomenon, reaching millions of households worldwide, and have also recently collaborated with Gotham FC, the New York/New Jersey based soccer team owned by Kevin Durant, Eli Manning and Sue Bird.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Mets will square off with the San Diego Padres at home starting Friday night, with Max Scherzer taking the mound against Yu Darvish. 

Read More:

- Mets Injury Updates: Starling Marte, Darin Ruf

- Why Taijuan Walker Deserves Spot in Mets' Postseason Rotation

- Mets' Francisco Alvarez Crushes Home Run for 1st MLB Hit

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@RTPiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Francisco LindorNew York Mets

Read More

Watch: Drone Footage of Francisco Lindor at Batting Practice

Max Scherzer Must Set Tone for New York Mets in Game 1 of Wild Card Series

Who Should Be Mets’ Right-Handed DH For Wild Card Series?

Aug 12, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

Max Scherzer Must Set Tone for New York Mets in Game 1 of Wild Card Series

By Pat Ragazzo
Francisco Alvarez crushes home run for first MLB hit.
News

Who Should Be Mets’ Right-Handed DH For Wild Card Series?

By Rob Piersall
Max Scherzer was shaky, New York Mets' Offense silent in loss to Braves.
News

How New York Mets Might Align Wild Card Rotation

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) hits an RBI single in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.
News

Mets' Jeff McNeil Captures First Batting Title of Career

By Rob Piersall
Sep 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: Starling Marte, Darin Ruf

By Pat Ragazzo
Why Taijuan Walker should be in New York Mets' postseason rotation.
News

Why Taijuan Walker Deserves Spot in New York Mets' Postseason Rotation

By Rob Piersall
Francisco Alvarez crushes home run for first MLB hit.
News

New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez Crushes Home Run for 1st MLB Hit

By Pat Ragazzo
Elton John trolls Mets after Braves Sweep
News

Elton John Trolls New York Mets After Braves Sweep

By Pat Ragazzo