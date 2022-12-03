What Jacob deGrom leaving means for New York Mets.

Jacob deGrom is no longer a New York Met after signing a five-year, $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers on Friday.

So what does this mean for the Mets?

According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Mets have shifted their focus to ace pitcher Justin Verlander, who they've already met with.

As Martino notes, the Mets have been "enamored" of Verlander during the free agent process and were already tempted to pivot to him from deGrom anyway.

The Mets are also pursuing Scott Boras client and free agent left-handed starter Carlos Rodon. New York has also met with Japanese ace Kodai Senga as well.

With deGrom gone, the Mets appear determined to land another ace, either Verlander or Rodon, to pair with Max Scherzer at the top of their rotation.

As Martino went on to report, the Mets are eyeing a mid-level starting pitcher, too. This includes Andrew Heaney, Kyle Gibson, Taijuan Walker, Ross Stripling and Jose Quintana. The Mets are also showing interest in Jameson Taillon.

Read More:

- Jacob deGrom Leaves Mets for Texas Rangers

- Mets Sign ex-Marlins, Rays Pitcher to Minor League Deal

- Mets Hope to Retain Chris Bassitt

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more