New York Mets Fans Have Many Things to be Thankful for Heading Into 2020

In order to get in the Thanksgiving spirit, it is important for New York Mets fans to reflect about what they are thankful for in regards to their team.

The New York Mets certainly have their fair share of problems, but they also have a great group of young player's they hope will be a driving force in bringing a World Series title back to Queens.

The first thing Mets fans should be thankful for is having one of the best starting rotations in all of Major League Baseball. Two-time reigning CY Young Award winner Jacob deGrom is the anchor of the 'Amazin's' rotation to go along with Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz, and Marcus Stroman.

The Mets are currently in the market for a fifth starter to close out one of the best units in all of baseball. Regardless of who the team's fifth starter ultimately ends up being, the starting rotation will be a part of the team which will be heavily relied upon going forward.

2019 Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso in addition to 2019 All-Star Jeff McNeil will be foundational pieces for the Mets for years to come. Alonso, even as a rookie, was one of the best power hitters in all of Major League Baseball. Alonso led the entire league in 2019 with 53 round-trippers in addition to being fourth in the league with 120 runs driven in.

McNeil who hit .318 in 2019, eight best in the majors, led the entire league in batting until late in the season. Even though McNeil faded during the home stretch of the 2019 season, the California native has his best years in front of him.

While the Mets still do have question marks in their outfield, including the availability of oft-injured former All-Star Yoenis Cespedes, and how the Mets will combat their lack of depth for that part of the team, there are many things for Mets fans to be optimistic about regarding that part of their ball club. .

Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto will be constants in the outfield at Citi Field for many years. Conforto, 26, and Nimmo, 26, have both had injury-riddled beginnings to their careers, but both men have proven they can succeed at the major league level.

Conforto, a 2017 All-Star, has struggled to duplicate his performance from two seasons ago, but his potential is endless. This is why Mets fans should be optimistic about Conforto's future in the "Orange and Blue."

Nimmo, a fan favorite, was only able to play in 69 games last season due to a litany of injuries sustained by the Wyoming native. Nimmo had a successful 2018 campaign, and he looks to build on that going forward and continue to develop into a player the Mets can count on all season long.

It is very important for Mets fans to remember the future of their team is bright due to the likes of Alonso, deGrom, and McNeil. It will be on the shoulders of these three 2019 All-Star's that a championship parade can take place for the first time since 1986 for the New York Metropolitans.