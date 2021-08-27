What The Mets Showed Us During This Disappointing Stretch

The Mets entered their brutal 13-game stretch with two NL West powerhouses at 59-55 and just a half game back in the NL East. However, they proceeded to drop 11 of their next 13 contests, which has pretty much made any playoff hopes look like a long shot at this point.

Despite losing a hold of first-place by getting swept by the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park three weeks ago, the Mets showed signs of life by sweeping the lowly Washington Nationals to climb back into the race at 59-55 and just a half game out in the NL East as of August 12.

However, they were about to face two of the best teams in baseball in the Dodgers and Giants, which would put them to the real test, in finding out whether they were truly contenders or pretenders.

And what they showed us over the past 13 games, where they produced a 2-11 record against these two NL West powerhouses, is that they are a lot further off from contending than initially anticipated.

All season long, the Mets' offense has been among the league's worst units, and the front office, coaching staff and players have all been searching for answers as to why. But here we are, 127 games into the regular season and they have yet to figure things out, which has led to a record of 61-66. They are also 7.5 games out of the NL East with just 35 games left to go.

Although seven of their last 11 losses against the Giants and Dodgers were by only one run, they scored two runs in six of these contests and went 15-for-99 with runners in scoring position during this stretch, which pretty much tells the whole story.

It also exemplifies how they've fallen so far from grace, as their hitting just continues to fail time-and-again. The Mets' underperforming offense has ultimately sunk their season, and despite Luis Rojas, Pete Alonso and the rest of the club's positivity that they are going to turn it around, we have been hearing this all year and there is basically no time left to do so.

To be the best, you need to beat the best, and at this point, the Mets showed us that they don't belong in the postseason. Unless something drastically changes in the next five weeks, they will not find themselves playing in October.

Even in the small stretches, where the offense has performed well, they just haven't been able to consistently put it together for long periods of time. And this has reflected in the win-loss column, as lately, on the rare occasion where the Mets have in fact pulled out an impressive victory, they just haven't been able to build momentum and turn it into a winning streak.

And even with the return of Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez, the offensive struggles still continued, as they got swept away by the Giants, scoring a total of four runs in the series, to fall to five games below .500.

While the Mets still have a chance to get themselves back in the playoff conversation with 15 straight games coming against the Nationals and Marlins, they ultimately showed us their true identity, by not capitalizing in big moments, when their backs were against the wall.