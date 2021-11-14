What Will Robinson Cano Bring To Mets Next Season?

He's baaaaack.

That's right, Robinson Cano has been reinstated from his year-long PED suspension and is once again on the Mets' payroll.

Recently, Cano has been playing in the Dominican Republic winter league and he is expected to attend Mets' spring training in February.

And Cano is looking forward to getting back to the big-leagues to prove he still has gas left in the tank.

"Robbie is excited to be playing baseball again," ex-Mets general manager, Cano's former agent and Roc Nation Sports chief operating officer Brodie Van Wagenen told Newsday. "He’s excited to have baseball be part of his everyday life. From a Mets standpoint, he’s very much looking forward to being part of the organization again and making as much of a contribution as he possibly can."

Back when Van Wagenen was the Mets' GM, he orchestrated a blockbuster trade in December of 2018 with the Mariners that sent top prospect Jarred Kelenic to Seattle in exchange for Cano and closer Edwin Diaz.

Cano has not played since the 60-game Covid-shortened campaign in 2020. However, he raked in that season for the Mets, slashing .316/.352/.544 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in 49 games.

But last year, Cano tested positive for another banned substance for the second time since 2018. As a result, he was hit with a full-season suspension and was forced to forfeit his salary.

The 39-year-old is owed $40 million over the next two seasons, and will count for $20.25 million against the luxury tax in 2022.

Due to his age and the amount of time he has missed, Cano is a question mark performance-wise. How he will be received in the clubhouse is also uncertain given he has been caught cheating multiple times.

"How he is received will depend on how he conducts himself and explains himself between now and spring training," said team president Sandy Alderson at GM meetings during the week. "A good deal of how the fans will respond is dependent on how he conducts himself."

For now, the Mets do not intend on cutting ties with Cano. And in the very least, they are curious to see what he has left, which they will find out after he arrives in Port St. Lucie.

Cano could potentially factor in at second or third base, or more realistically, as a DH if the National League implements one next season.

"We’ll have to see," Alderson said. "I don’t think there will be any change in his [roster] status between now and spring training."

The Mets' offense ranked 26th in baseball last season and if Cano can still swing it, he could earn regular at-bats in a lineup in need of quality hitters.

After playing in his first game in the Dominican League, Cano posted on Instagram: “We are back! Thank you to my town of San Pedro and country for always supporting. I truly have been working hard for you - my fans. It was great to be back in the game.”