What's Next For The Mets?

Baseball is officially back, and so is the hot stove.

So while we wait for the first domino to fall, which should trigger a flurry of transactions on the free agent/trade market after an 100 day pause, here are potential moves that the Mets can explore before we reach Opening Day.

Rotation Help

The Mets are still in need of at least one major-league starter, and Carlos Rodón and Yusei Kikuchi are the two best remaining free agent options.

Rodón, a southpaw, has major upside, but there were some initial concerns about previous shoulder issues that he has dealt with in the past. However, SNY reported that teams who’ve seen Rodón’s medicals believe they’re “very good.”

Rodón would be an excellent addition behind Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer in the Mets’ rotation. The only question is, can the Mets afford him? The team’s payroll is already hovering around $271 million, and the league just added a new surcharge level to the luxury tax for clubs that spend over $290 million. It remains to be seen whether Mets owner Steve Cohen will be willing to exceed this threshold.

Regarding Kikuchi, the Mets are expected to show heavy interest in the fellow left-hander. Kikuchi throws in the upper-90s and was an All-Star in 2021, but he struggled in the second half of last season. Kikuchi would likely be a cheaper option than Rodón.

If the Mets don’t pursue either of these two free agent starters, they could wind up going the trade route to help stabilize their rotation.

Sean Manaea and Chris Bassitt are both entering their final year of arbitration with the cost-cutting Oakland Athletics. The Mets could possibly offer a combination of Jeff McNeil, Dom Smith and/or J.D. Davis, who are all going to be available on the trading block.

Bullpen

The Mets lost Aaron Loup, their best reliever from a season ago, to the Angels back in November.

Now they are in need of at least 1-2 bullpen arms. Names such as left-hander Andrew Chafin and righty Ryan Tepera would make the most sense. Former Met Collin McCugh is also available.

With Edwin Diaz entering his last year of arbitration, the Mets could decide to go after All-Star closer Kenley Jansen, inserting him into the ninth-inning role in 2022 and beyond. But Jansen would be a costly option, and hasn't been linked to the Mets as of this date.

On the trade market, The New York Post previously reported that the Mets had eyes on Twins All-Star lefty reliever Taylor Rogers prior to the lockout. Rogers is entering the final year of his deal, where he is projected to make $6.2 million. The rebuilding Twins could be looking to offload his contract, and the Mets are an ideal fit, depending on the asking price.

Regarding the possible addition of secondary pieces in the 'pen, Jeurys Familia and Brad Hand are cheaper options that the Mets can target if they are looking to add multiple relief arms.

Offense

Although Kris Bryant and Michael Conforto are looked at around the industry as good fits on the Mets' roster, given their two-way ability, they are not currently on the team's radar, per SNY. Regardless, the Mets are still in the hunt for another bat.

Freddie Freeman remains available, and could be the piece to put the Mets over the top. However, the 32-year-old is seeking a pricey, long-term deal, and New York already has franchise cornerstone Pete Alonso manning first base. If Freeman were to come to Queens, Alonso would be forced to shift to a full-time designated hitter role.

Kyle Schwarber is coming off an impressive season, and could possibly be had on a short-term deal. But his outfield defense is a liability, which makes him a better DH option. This would ultimately limit the Mets' roster flexibility, while displacing Robinson Cano, who is back from a season-long PED suspension and owed $48 million across the next two years.

The Mets could also add a depth bat, as opposed to making another big-splash on the offensive side. Braves postseason hero, Eddie Rosario, is still a free agent, but he is mainly a left fielder, which is a position that will likely be occupied by Starling Marte or Brandon Nimmo. An additional Braves playoff hero, Jorge Soler, would be a major upgrade offensively, but he posted -11 defensive runs saved in right field last season, making him a better fit as a DH.

Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki is another intriguing option. According to reports, Suzuki is believed to be seeking a five-year, $55 million deal. But teams would also have to pay a $10 million posting fee to the Hiroshima Carp, Suzuki's soon-to-be former team in the Nippon Professional Baseball League. At this point, Suzuki would be a solid addition for the Mets because of his talent at the plate and in the outfield. However, the Mets have been looked at as unlikely suitors for Suzuki.