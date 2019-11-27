New York Mets Have Four Nominees for Inaugural All-MLB Team

Major League Baseball recently announced the inaugural All-MLB Team where the best players in the 2019 season will be determined due to a vote by both the fans and a panel of experts.

The New York Mets are well-represented with four nominees to be named as the best players at their position during the 2019 season.

Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award winner First Baseman Pete Alonso, Two-Time Reigning CY Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, 2019 All-Star Outfielder Jeff McNeil, and Relief Pitcher Seth Lugo are the 'Amazin's' nominees to be named to this prestigious team.

This team will include both first and second team selections with one player being named at each position regardless of league. Five starting pitchers will be named to the team to go along with two relief pitchers.

The voting ends on December 3, with 50% of the vote coming from fans and 50% coming from a panel of experts.

The inaugural All-MLB Team will be announced on December 10 at baseball’s annual Winter Meetings in San Diego.

Alosno has stiff competition in the first baseman category. Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves will be the toughest competition for the "Polar Bear." Both Freeman and Alonso had outstanding 2019 campaigns, but if recent history is any indication, Alonso will be edged out by Freeman once again for a prestigious award.

Freeman narrowly edged out Alonso to be named the Silver Slugger at first base following the 2019 season. Given Alonso's historic rookie campaign, this was an award Alonso deserved.

deGrom, the winner of the CY Young Award in both 2018 and 2019, is a virtual lock to be named to this team when it is announced on December 3. The other four starting pitcher spots will be hotly contested, but deGrom should be able to fall back on his magnificent 2019 campaign to be one of the members on the All-MLB Team.

Lugo, as unfortunate as it may be, will not have much of a chance to nab one of the four relief pitcher spots on this team between both the first and second team. Lugo was 7-4 with a 2.60 E.R.A. in 2019. Lugo having to go up against Will Smith of the San Francisco Giants, Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees, and Josh Hader of the Milwaukee Brewers will most certainly leave the right-hander on the outside looking in from being named to the All-MLB Team.

Jeff McNeil, nominated to be on this team as an outfielder, will have a difficult time as well finding his way onto the inaugural All-MLB Team. While a 2019 All-Star, and leading the league in batting until the end of the season, McNeil is facing far too stiff competition to be named a member of the first team.

The best hope for McNeil is that he will be named to the second team. The locks to be named as outfielders on this team are 2019 N.L. MVP Cody Bellinger, 2019 A.L. MVP Mike Trout, 2018 A.L. MVP Mookie Betts, 2018 N.L. MVP Christian Yelich. This leaves a very slim path forward for McNeil, where he will have to battle it out with the likes of the Astros George Springer and Ronald Ocuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves to sneak on to the All-MLB Team.

The odds are slim, and Lugo and McNeil will probably find themselves left off both the first and second team.

Alosno and deGrom on the other hand are absolute locks to be named to the All-MLB Team. deGrom to the first team as one of the five starting pitchers, and Alonso will certainly find himself on the second team if Freeman once again edges out his N.L. East rival to be the first baseman on the first team.

