Why A Mets Turnaround Is Still In Reach

The Mets are 61-63 and 6.5 games back in the NL East with 38 games left to go in the regular season. But there is still some hope of a turnaround remaining due to some much-needed reinforcements returning to the team.

Despite going 2-5 on a tough seven-game west coast road trip with the Giants and Dodgers, the Mets finished things off on a high note with an important 7-2 victory in their finale in Los Angeles.

They also got Javier Báez back from the injured list on Sunday, who helped spark an offense that was in desperate need of a jolt.

Now, Francisco Lindor's return is looming, as he is expected to be activated on the Mets' home stand, which kicks off against the Giants on Tuesday night.

And while the Mets currently stand at 61-63 and 6.5 games back in the NL East, Báez and Lindor will not only inject some much-needed energy into this battered team, but lengthen what has been a disappointing lineup as well.

Believe it or not, getting this duo back is likely their only hope at righting the ship, and getting back in the race for the division with 38 games left to play in the regular season.

The Mets are also missing their top two catchers in James McCann (back spasms) and Tomas Nido (thumb), but both injuries aren't expected to be serious, which means they should be back later in the week once they are both eligible to come off the IL.

Once McCann comes back, this will give the Mets a powerful lineup that could feature (in order): Brandon Nimmo 8, Lindor 6, Báez 4, Pete Alonso 3, J.D. Davis 5, Michael Conforto 9, Jeff McNeil 7 and McCann 2.

After Lindor returns, the struggling Dom Smith will likely take on a bench role, as the odd man out. And that is because Báez will slide in at second base, the red-hot Davis will stick at third base and McNeil, who is starting to come around at the plate, is expected to see more time in left field.

Although the Mets have to play the Giants for three more games this week, their schedule gets a lot easier with 14 straight contests coming with the Nationals and Marlins afterwards. The Braves on the other hand, have claimed first-place, winning 16 of their last 19 games, by beating up on the lowly Nationals, Marlins and Orioles. But now, they have a tough stretch of their own with eight straight games against the Yankees, Dodgers and Giants.

This gives the Mets a prime chance to gain back some ground in the NL East, but they must take care of business against the bottom two teams in their division.

With the Mets' rotation performing a lot better as of late, led by starters Marcus Stroman, Taijuan Walker and rookie Tylor Megill, the offense must start playing up to expectations with the re-insertion of Báez and Lindor.

Not to mention, their pitching staff could also be getting a major boost, as Noah Syndergaard is getting closer to a return. Upon his long-awaited activation, the plan is for Syndergaard to serve as a reliever, which will make the Mets' bullpen a very deep unit.

And albeit his status looking bleak at the moment, ace Jacob deGrom, whose next MRI at the end of this week will determine whether he can return this season or not, could potentially be back with the Mets by mid-September if his imaging comes back clean. This would make a significant impact to the rotation, along with the entire team as a whole.