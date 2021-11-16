Why Billy Eppler Is More Than Qualified To Be Mets' Next GM

After enduring a difficult time drawing candidates to New York in an attempt to re-invent their front office, the Mets might have landed on a solid choice.

On Monday night, it was reported by MLB Network that they were finalizing an agreement with ex-Angels and Yankees executive Billy Eppler to become their next general manager.

And while Eppler is known for his recent failure as the Angels' GM from 2015-2020, he actually has the perfect background to take on this role with the Mets.

Eppler began his career in baseball as a scout for the Colorado Rockies in 2000. Four years later, the Yankees hired him for the same job, before promoting him to director of scouting after the 2005 season.

Eventually, he would be elevated to assistant GM in 2012, where he served as Brian Cashman's top lieutenant for the next three seasons. This led to Eppler landing the Angels' GM position after the 2014 season.

While Eppler was known for his experience as a scout, he helped build out the Angels' first full-time analytics department during his tenure as GM.

So, when you boil down his track record, the two things that stick out the most about his résumé are his knowledge of scouting and analytics. These skills are essential for a GM in the game of baseball given the need to evaluate talent along with the rapid evolution of analytics being used in the sport.

Not to mention, Eppler has worked as an executive in New York in the past, spending 10 years in the Yankees' organization. This of course, was one of the reasons the Mets had such a difficult time drawing suitors for the position, the reluctance to work in New York itself, according to team president Sandy Alderson.

Fortunately, this aspect didn't scare Eppler away since he has been here before and understands the pressure to perform in North America's largest market.

During his time with the Angels, Eppler signed dual-threat phenom Shohei Ohtani away from the Nippon Professional Baseball League. He also locked down superstar Mike Trout to a massive long-term extension, and signed Anthony Rendon and Justin Upton to lucrative deals as well.

Working under the late George Steinbrenner and Arte Moreno, Eppler knows what it is like to be tied to tough ownership. Moreno, specifically has a reputation for meddling and is seen as the sole reason things did not work out for Eppler when he was the Angels' GM.

Now, Eppler will get to come to the Mets, where he will be backed by resourceful billionaire owner Steve Cohen, who is willing to spend money while allowing the baseball people to run the team.

Eppler will control the baseball operations department and sign off on all final decisions, as SNY reported.

He will also have Alderson as a resource as well, and since Eppler has prior experience heading out a baseball department, Alderson can serve more as an advisor while focusing on the business side of the organization.

On another interesting note, Eppler is best friends with Milwaukee's David Stearns, as The New York Post revealed. And according to The Athletic, the Mets still have their eye on bringing in Stearns to be their president of baseball ops once his contract with the Brewers is up in the next year or two.

Alderson addressed the Mets' game plan during GM meetings in Carlsbad, California last week, calling this opportunity a one-year runway for a candidate to prove themselves for a larger role down the line.

“Assuming we only hire one person, there will be at least a year runway for that person to demonstrate their ability and their potential,” said Alderson. “I’ve said this to others in the past, that’s the opportunity. That’s all you can ask for. And demonstrated ability tends to get rewarded.

“If you’re looking to be comfortable, this is probably not the place, the Mets are probably not the place to come,” he said.

As it turns out, Eppler was not phased by this statement, ultimately choosing to bolt from his new job as a partner at WME agency where he has led their baseball department since September.

But Eppler's new gig as the Mets' GM won't be all sunshines and rainbows. The team just lost Noah Syndergaard to Eppler's former team in the Angels on a one-year, $21 million deal.

The Mets are also in need of at least two starting pitchers, and one piece at the top of the rotation due to the uncertainty surrounding ace Jacob deGrom's health.

They could possibly re-sign Marcus Stroman, who is expected to draw a 5-6 year deal worth $25 million AAV, per source. Or, they may go after Max Scherzer, Robbie Ray [tied to QO], Kevin Gausman, Carlos Rodon, Anthony DeSclafani or Alex Wood.

With the collective bargaining agreement set to expire on Dec. 1, which would result in a lockout, the starting pitching market is expected to move quickly prior to this date, per source. This means Eppler will have to hit the ground running with the Mets once the move is official.

Eppler will also have to hire a manager, who will then fill out the coaching staff. Names such as Brad Ausmus have been linked to Eppler early-on due to their prior working experience together. NL Manager of the Year candidate, Mike Shildt is available as well.

The Mets are expected to announce the hiring of Eppler later in the week, which could come as early as Thursday, per Newsday. They've finalized the details and conducted a background check, which means the deal is done.

Eppler has the experience - now he must parlay his unique skillset into building a sustainable winner in New York.