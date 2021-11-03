Why Bob Melvin Turned Down The Mets' Managerial Vacancy

When manager Bob Melvin left the Oakland Athletics for the San Diego Padres, it sent shockwaves throughout the baseball world.

That is because Melvin was still under contract and the A's let him walk for zero compensation in return in order to get rid of his $4 million salary.

At the time, it seemed like the Mets missed out on a prime managerial candidate as a result of not yet having a front office executive in place. But as it turns out, the Mets actually made an attempt to lure Melvin to New York before he ultimately chose San Diego.

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Mets were aware that Melvin was available and spoke to him about becoming their next manager. However, Melvin's main residence is in Arizona, so he decided to remain on the west coast.

The Padres also have their spring training facility in Arizona, which factored into Melvin's decision as well.

Earlier in the offseason, multiple reports speculated that if the Mets landed Oakland's Billy Beane as their next president of baseball operations, Melvin could potentially follow him.

However, Beane opted to stay with the A's because he did not want to uproot his family from their home in the Bay Area.

As for Melvin, he did not want to jump coasts either due to his home being located out west.

Melvin was in the running for the Mets' managerial vacancy in 2011, but the team went with Terry Collins instead.

In 11 seasons as the manager of the A's, Melvin led them to six playoff appearances and seven winning seasons.

Now, the Mets will have to look elsewhere for a manager once they bring in a front office executive to lead their baseball department.

Former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt appears to be the next best remaining candidate, but the interest level on both sides is currently unknown.

As Heyman also noted, two members of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves coaching staff, Walt Weiss and Ron Washington, could also emerge as managerial candidates for the Mets.

Washington managed the Texas Rangers from 2007-2014 and led them to back-to-back AL pennants in 2010 and 2011. Weiss managed the Colorado Rockies from 2013-2016, but they did not qualify for the postseason during his tenure.

Beyond the Mets, the A's are the only other team in the league that is looking for a manager, and Washington has a long history as a coach in Oakland across two different stints (1996-2006, 2015-2016).

The A's are also slashing payroll so if Shildt is looking to manage again, the Mets would appear to be the favorites to sign him, depending on who the new POBO/GM wants to put in the dugout.