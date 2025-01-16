Why Insider Doesn't See Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Getting Traded
The New York Mets fanbase had their ears perk up on the morning of January 15, when a report from SNY MLB insider Andy Martino wrote, "The Mets have spoken with the Toronto Blue Jays this winter about [Vladimir] Guerrero [Jr.], league sources say, though those sources characterized the conversations as 'checking in.'"
While this news surely caused excitement for Mets fans, it didn't take Martino long to dampen expectations. He added in the article, "Mets/Guerrero fit remains in the realm of fantasy baseball... It is far from certain that Guerrero will even be available in a trade, or that the Mets will have room left in the budget after signing other hitters and relievers."
The New York Post's Jon Heyman echoed Martino's pessimism about a Mets/Guerrero Jr. trade this offseason being likely during his January 15 live show B/R Walk-Off.
"That's my issue with [Guerrero Jr. to the Mets], I just don't see it," Heyman said, per an X post from B/R Walk-Off. "I mean the Jays just signed [Jeff] Hoffman, they are trying for Sasaki. Obviously, they can't be trading Vlad anytime soon before Sasaki makes his decision. Once Sasaki signs, and he's going there, they certainly can't trade [Guerrero]."
Heyman later added, "I just don't see the Jays punting on this season. I think Mark Shapiro, who is the team president, has got a year to go on his contract. Is he really punting on this year? I mean, they're already in for a lot of money. They should have made the playoffs last year with the team that they had on the field.
"To me, [trading Guerrero Jr.] is a punt. If you're trading a great player like that, you're not in it," he said.
It sounds like Mets fans may need to wait until the next offseason before their team's pursuit of Guerrero Jr. gets serious.