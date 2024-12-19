Why Market is Moving Slow for Mets' Free Agent Pete Alonso
The free agent process has not gone the way many people have envisioned for New York Mets star free agent Pete Alonso so far.
MLB Insider Jeff Passan of ESPN is reporting that teams across MLB are "hesitant" in giving the 30-year-old slugger a long-term deal.
Despite citing Alonso's consistent production of averaging 42 home runs and 110 RBI in his five full seasons in the major leagues as well as playing every day, Passan noted that Alonso's age and profile as a right-handed hitting and throwing first baseman "frightens teams."
While those are reasonable concerns as to why teams may hesitate in giving Alonso a long-term deal, Passan still sees ball clubs see "great value in adding him for the next few years." Passan also named the New York Yankees as a team that could "enter the fray more aggressively," but doesn't rule out a reunion with the Mets as well.
Since entering the league, Alonso has been one of the league's most prolific power hitters as his 226 career home runs rank second all-time in franchise history. He is, however, coming off a down year offensively by his standards in 2024.
Even though Alonso appeared in every single game last season, he slashed just .240/.329/.459 including a career-worst .788 OPS, 34 home runs and 88 RBI.
Teams across the league have taken Alonso's decline from production last year and his age into their reasoning as to why they may not be comfortable in giving the Polar Bear a long-term contract.
Still, Alonso has proven to be one of the best power hitters in all of baseball since making his major league debut in 2019. Despite Passan's report of teams worried about potentially giving him a hefty contract, his production on offense and durability speak for themselves about just how reliable he can be whether it's with the Mets or somebody else in 2025 and beyond.