Why Mets' Jacob deGrom Is Unlikely To Pitch In This Year's All-Star Game

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom is destined to be named to the All-Star team for the fourth time in eight big-league seasons- but don't expect to see him on the mound in this year's 2021 mid-summer classic.

DeGrom is scheduled to pitch three more times before the break, including the final Sunday before the four-day layoff.

If this plan holds true, deGrom says he won't participate in the action at Coors Field on July 13.

“If you get selected it’s obviously a really cool thing,” deGrom told Mike Puma of The New York Post prior to the Mets three-game series against the Braves at Truist Park. “I’ve been to three and I pitched in all of them, so I definitely had fun doing it, but if I pitched that Sunday there is definitely no way I would do the All-Star Game — it’s my light bullpen day on that day and to come out and get loose it’s definitely not worth it.”

This might be the safest route for the Mets' ace, who has produced a league-leading 0.69 ERA and 0.526 WHIP in 13 starts this season, but has also spent time on the IL and dealt with a slew of injuries early on.

According to deGrom, he has not yet decided on whether he will travel to Colorado to be introduced with the All-Stars if he gets selected.

Another factor that goes into deGrom's potential decision to hold out of the All-Star Game comes from the fact that he felt "banged up" after his start in Colorado back in April - possibly due to the high altitude - which led to him getting an extra day of rest before his next outing. DeGrom was scratched from his start in St. Louis in early May, and then ultimately hit the IL with right side soreness.

Since returning from the IL, deGrom has had two more ailments pop up in right flexor tendinitis and right shoulder soreness, however, he has been able to avoid any additional trips to the 10-day shelf.

"The main goal is to win here,” he said. “I have missed some starts and been beat up a little bit, so I have got three before the All-Star break and one would be that last Sunday so then it’s whether it would be flying out there or not.”

DeGrom is not scheduled to pitch in this weekend's subway series, and will instead, make a start in the series finale against the Braves on Thursday.

“These guys are in our division,” deGrom said of the Braves. “So when we looked at it’s my five days and I’ve had a hard time staying on five days this year, so hopefully we have a total of four straight starts every fifth day leading into the All-Star break.”

Beyond deGrom, fellow starting pitchers Marcus Stroman and Taijuan Walker have posted All-Star caliber campaigns as well, with 2.38 and 2.45 ERAs.

“[Walker] has been like an ace for us and been like a horse, so he is a guy who should be up there as well to make the team and especially if Jake doesn’t get a chance now,” manager Luis Rojas said. “Marcus Stroman, you have to have to throw his name in there. Those three starters have been huge and they have performed like aces and Jake has got a distance where Jake has been the best in the game, but those other two guys deserve All-Star Game recognition.”

Entering Tuesday's contest with the Braves, the Mets' pitching staff held the No. 1 staff ERA in baseball at 3.11, and this trio of pitchers at the top of their rotation are a big reason why they've had so much success in the first half.