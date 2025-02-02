Why Mets Should Still Bring Back Jose Iglesias
When the New York Mets announced Friday that they had signed versatile infielder Nick Madrigal to a one-year split contract, the reaction from many fans was clear—the "OMG" era could be coming to an end.
Madrigal, 27, was selected No. 4 overall in the 2018 MLB Draft and boasts a 9% strikeout rate over his five-year big league career—among the lowest in the majors. However, the former top prospect was sent down to Triple-A in 2024 after hitting just .221 with a .535 OPS and no home runs over 94 plate appearances with the Chicago Cubs.
On paper, Madrigal looks like an obvious candidate to fill the utility role that Jose Iglesias occupied last season. Iglesias slashed .337/.381/.448 with four homers, 16 doubles, and 39 runs in 85 games with the Mets, producing a 3.1 bWAR—tied for second-highest on the team with Mark Vientos.
According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets have not ruled out a reunion with the 35-year-old Iglesias. That said, team officials reportedly feel it is unnecessary to add another veteran backup, given the influx of young infielders who might be ready to contribute—Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuña, Ronny Mauricio, and Jett Williams.
However, relying on these prospects to make an immediate impact is a risky proposition. In 602 MLB plate appearances, Baty has struggled, posting a .215/.282/.325 line with a 72 wRC+, and last season, he was unable to keep the starting third base job.
Acuña impressed in a brief 14-game stint with the Mets but finished with just a .654 OPS in 131 Triple-A games. Mauricio missed all of 2024 after suffering a torn ACL, and Williams played just 33 minor league games due to a wrist injury.
With the possibility of Vientos shifting to first base should Pete Alonso leave, the Mets could use a safety net at third. Iglesias, who provided plus defense at third (+4 DRS, +2 OAA) and second (+1 DRS, +1 OAA), can also spell Francisco Lindor at shortstop and remained a steady offensive contributor last season.
Bringing back Iglesias offers value that extends beyond his on-field production. The veteran infielder was pivotal to the Mets' turnaround last year, providing leadership in the clubhouse and helping to energize the fan base with a hit song that became that team’s rallying cry.
Even with the addition of superstar Juan Soto, parting with fan favorites like Iglesias and Alonso in the same offseason could be a significant blow to both the fan base and the locker room. It was recently reported that Lindor has personally asked Mets management to keep Alonso.
Even with Madrigal now in the fold, there is still a path for both he and Iglesias to coexist as infield depth. Unlike Iglesias, Madrigal still has a minor league option remaining and could begin the season in Triple-A.
If Iglesias is unable to replicate last season's success in 2025, the Mets could easily pivot, just as they did when they called him up after beginning the year with Zack Short and Joey Wendle on the roster. But the only way to know if last year was a fluke is to bring him back. And unlike the situation with Alonso, this would be a cost-effective way to win over the fan base.