Why Pete Alonso Believes The Mets Are 'Built To Last' Ahead Of Brutal 13-Game Stretch

Pete Alonso played hero for the Mets with a walk-off homer against the Nationals to cap off a doubleheader and series sweep on Thursday. But with a brutal 13-game stretch coming against the Dodgers and Giants, find out why he believes the Mets are built to last.

As the Mets get set to enter a brutal 13-game stretch against the Dodgers (69-46, first NL Wild Card spot) and Giants (73-41, first in NL West), beginning on Friday when Los Angeles comes to Citi Field for a weekend series, they are riding high after sweeping the lowly Washington Nationals, which was capped off by Pete Alonso's walk-off homer on Thursday.

"This series was a huge statement and we have exactly what it takes," said Alonso after Thursday's 5-4 walk-off win."This is huge for us moving forward going into a tough weekend."

Although Alonso took a lot of heat for his comments on Sunday after his team got swept by the Phillies last weekend to fall out of first place for the first time since early-May, the Mets were able to get off on the right foot after he made the bold claim that they would turn it around.

And with his team set up to face a make-or-break portion of their schedule, Alonso had another message for the fans on Thursday.

"Over the course of 162 games, this team is built to last," he added. "Mets fans, you guys can know that too. Don't just believe it, know it. We have a really special group and we are ready to go full throttle."

One promising aspect of the Mets' series with the Nats' was the awakening of their offense. Despite only scoring five total runs in Philadelphia, the Mets scored 17 runs in three games against Washington, in their home ballpark at Citi Field, where they have struggled to hit all season.

"I saw the guys were ready to hit the fastball," said manager Luis Rojas. "I've been talking about guys being late on fastballs and here we go....That's how we are supposed to swing the bat and I'm glad we are doing it game-to-game."

"What I want to see is for us to be hot now for a time," Rojas said. "The Dodgers are coming in and they are a good team and the champions right now with a lot of talent. We need to do what we did in this series."

When asked if the Mets will be approaching two playoff teams in the Dodgers and Giants any differently given their current standing in the National League, Rojas said that will not be the case.

“We get ready to play any team the same way. I don’t think we shy away because of the talent or run differential. I think everyone here is in the same weight class.”

He went onto elaborate how sub. 500 teams have also played them tough this year, such as the Pirates and Marlins.

Brandon Nimmo, who matched a career-high with four RBIs in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader, echoed Rojas' sentiment about this tough upcoming stretch.

"If you want to be a playoff team, then you are going to have to beat some playoff teams," said Nimmo.

Regarding the offense, Nimmo believes their ups-and-downs are just apart of the game.

"I think that's just baseball. I know you aren't going to like that answer, but It's the way it goes. You are going to go through ups-and-downs. I think this team has shown over and over again this season the fight that we have."

After the Mets hit rock bottom on Sunday, they showed signs of life during the week. This helped them pull within a half game of the Phillies in the NL East, who they are now tied with in the loss column.

At 59-55, the Mets have a chance to rise the occasion, or crumble against two very talented teams. It won't be easy, but in the very least, they have some momentum heading into this difficult span, along with a never-quit attitude.

If their offense can keep it up, they have a good chance to survive. If not, they risk being buried and falling out of a tight race in their division.