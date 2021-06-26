Why The Mets Aren't Concerned By Their Offensive Woes

The Mets' offense has been anemic as of late, but find out why the team isn't worried.

When looking at the 2021 New York Mets, the difference between their pitching and offense has been night-and-day.

While their pitching staff holds the best ERA in baseball at 3.06, the offense has scored the least amount of total runs (256) and runs per game (3.6) this season.

Alas, the team is in first-place in the National League East at 39-32, with a four-game lead in the division.

And Game 1 of their double header with the Phillies on Friday is the latest example.

Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola tied Tom Seaver's record with 10 consecutive strikeouts to begin his outing, and the Mets' offense failed to capitalize off two prime scoring chances, trailing by a run until the final out.

However, the Amazins' were once again able to stay resilient, as Francisco Lindor roped a game-tying two-out single to send it to extra innings, before Dom Smith's eighth inning walk-off hit sent everyone home.

Even in games where the team looks dead, they are still finding ways to win. And that's why they aren't very concerned by the recent offensive drought.

“It’s going to explode at some point,” Luis Rojas said after the Game 1 walk off victory.

“That’s our team," he added. "What happened (Friday) is a good description of what this group of guys are together. We just gotta keep playing that same way.”

In Game 2, the Mets struggled to scrape across runs again, before James McCann's sacrifice-fly in the bottom of the seventh sent this contest to extras, as well.

Unfortunately, New York was unable to find the same walk-off magic, ultimately splitting the twin bill with the Phils.

Smith, the hero in the first game, also brushed off the Mets' offensive drought after the team scored a total of three runs across two games on Friday.

"It's never concerning when you're in first place," Smith said.

Although this is true, and the Mets are still finding ways to win, in their last 11 games, they are averaging just two runs per game, and have a record of 4-7 during this stretch.

That's not going to cut it. And while the recent additions of Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil helped them explode for seven runs on Wednesday night, the same offensive issues reared its ugly head yesterday.

The Mets endured a similar offensive drought in the month of April, which led to hitting coach Chili Davis being relieved of his duties. Since then, the club suffered a slew of injuries, but saw their replacements step up to create a serviceable lineup under new hitting instructors Hugh Quattlebaum and Kevin Howard.

Now that they are getting healthy again, there is no reason that these hitting struggles should persist.

While it's all well-and-good that they are finding ways to win, it has definitely contributed to this recent rut in the win-loss column, and they must turn things around quickly.

It's also evident that the organization will likely need to acquire a bat before the trade deadline if this team wants to solidify themselves as serious contenders.