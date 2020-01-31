Why the Mets reportedly turned down a Starling Marte trade from the Pirates

All winter, the New York Mets had been rumored to have strong interest in Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte. However, those rumors have been silenced because the Arizona Diamondbacks ended up acquiring Marte from the Pirates. SNY's Andy Martino gave an explanation on why the Mets did not end up trading for Marte.

"There was a package offered to them [the Mets] that was centered around J.D. Davis, the Mets said no," Martino said on SNY’s Baseball Night in New York. "I don't believe that's been reported. There was another package centered around Brandon Nimmo, which we knew, but the Mets said 'no, we're not willing to trade Nimmo for Marte.' And then there was another ask which was like two top prospects, say two out of the top five top prospects in the system. And that was a no."

There are two main takeaways from Martino’s report. First of all, it shows Brodie Van Wagenen’s confidence in the current roster of the Mets. While Van Wagenen would be acquiring a former All-Star outfielder in Starling Marte, clearly he doesn’t view him as much of an upgrade over Davis or Nimmo. His unwillingness to include Davis or Nimmo in the trade proves that point.

The other takeaway from this report is that Van Wagenen is not willing to gut the Mets’ farm system anymore. He already traded several of the organization’s top prospects, including Jarred Kelenic, last offseason in the Edwin Diaz/Robinson Cano trade.

Ultimately, despite not acquiring Starling Marte, the Mets do have plenty of depth throughout their roster, particularly in the outfield. By not trading Davis or Nimmo, that should be a statement to the Mets’ locker room that upper-management is pleased with this roster as currently constructed.

We’ll see if that thought process pays off for the Mets in 2020.