Why There Is More Than Just Bragging Rights At Stake For Mets and Yankees In This Year's Subway Series

With both team's seasons on the line, there is a ton at stake for the Mets and Yankees in this year's 25th annual Subway Series matchup.

After losing three-of-four to the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves during the week, the Mets will return to New York on Fourth of July weekend to face off against the Yankees in the Bronx for the 25th annual Subway Series.

The first-place Mets have lost 11 of their last 17 games, but still hold a two-game lead in the NL East, while the Yankees have been sucking wind at 41-39, and are nine games back in the AL East.

It's safe to say that there is a lot more riding on the line than just bragging rights in this crosstown rival series, as both team's seasons appear to be on the brink.

This means that the result could see one team go north, and the other south, as far as the trajectory of these clubs are concerned.

But the good news is, somebody has to win. There cannot be a tie in a three-game series, so either the Mets or Yankees will have some momentum by the conclusion of Sunday night's contest.

The Mets of course, are in better shape in first-place at 41-36. However, the Nationals are creeping up on them, having won 14 of their last 18 games.

The Amazins' could desperately use a series win, or sweep to create more separation in the division. And if they fall or get swept in this series, it likely means they will be kissing first-place good bye.

On the other hand, the Yankees are even more desperate, as they look less-and-less like a playoff team by the day.

The Bronx Bombers are just about ready to hit the panic button, due to their offensive inconsistencies and struggles in hitting with runners in scoring position.

The Yankees' lineup has not performed up to expectations, ranking 17th in the league in offense, averaging 4.11 runs per game with a .236/.323/.397 slash line. And although they're fifth in MLB with 106 home runs, they have a .720 OPS, which is average at best.

As for the Mets, their offense ranks No. 26, scoring the least amount of total runs with 275. They also have the second-worst slugging percentage (.367) and OPS (.673) in the league, while hitting a mere 76 home runs, which is the third-least in baseball. Bottom line is, their lineup has not created much damage at all this season.

The Mets have dealt with a slew of injuries this year, but their pitching staff has kept them in first-place since May 3 with a 3.33 staff ERA, which is fourth best in MLB.

But luckily for the Yankees, they will not have to face Mets ace Jacob deGrom, who struck out 14 batters in Thursday's rubber game loss to the Braves.

Instead, Taijuan Walker and Marcus Stroman will get the ball for the Mets in the first two games. Both pitchers have thrown like All-Stars this season with impressive 2.38 and 2.45 ERAs. In the final game, rookie Tylor Megill takes the mound, following two strong starts to begin his big-league career, allowing five runs in 9.1 innings, while striking out 12 batters.

For the Yankees, Jordan Montgomery will start the opening game on Friday night, while Gerrit Cole is lined up to get Saturday afternoon's contest. Cole is coming off a poor start, where the Boston Red Sox ambushed him for five runs on eight hits. The Yankees have yet to name a starter for the final game of the series on the Fourth of July holiday.

While the Yankees' pitching staff comes in at No. 10 in the league with a 3.77 ERA, their closer Aroldis Chapman has fallen off a cliff in the last few weeks, allowing 11 runs in his last 5.2 innings. And now more than ever, his team needs him to regain his dominance with their season on the line.

Regardless, this year's Subway Series isn't just about, which fan base gets to talk the most trash, or whose team color will light up the Empire State Building afterwards, it's about one of these clubs getting back on track to ultimately revive their season, which has taken a turn for the worst as of late in both boroughs.