Will Mets Trade Struggling Former Batting Champion at Deadline?
The New York Mets' second baseman has had a rough season, with a .226 batting average and 14 RBI in 212 at-bats this season. His power is also nonexistent, hitting only three home runs with an OPS of .609.
The 32-year-old is just two years removed from winning the National League Batting Title with a .322 average in 2022; those days seem long gone and he hasn't been close to that player in the last two seasons. In 2023 his stats were 10 home runs, 55 RBI, 10 stolen bases, a batting average of .270, and an OPS of .711 in 585 at-bats. His OPS dropped by .125 when it was .836 in 2022.
The lefty McNeil was benched against the Washington Nationals on June 3 and sat for four straight games against left-handed pitchers. The Mets went 3-1 without him and McNeil returned to the lineup in their 6-5 win against the Philadelphia Phillies in London. He went 2-for-4 in the game.
He was benched again on June 11 against the Marlins, but got one pinch hit apparence. He struck out against Marlins reliever Andrew Nardi in the seventh and the Mets lost 4-2. McNeil returned to the lineup against the Marlins on June 12 and went 0-for-4 in the Mets 10-4 win.
McNeil spoke with New York Post reporter Jared Schwartz about being benched on June 11.
"It's something I'm not really used to" McNeil said. "But the team has been playing well this last week. Working on some things, had a good game the other day, and be back at it tomorrow."
McNeil was drafted by the Mets in 2013 and made his debut with them in 2018. He's spent his entire seven-year career with them and has hit 59 home runs with 283 RBI, 32 stolen bases, a .292 batting average, and an OPS of .784 in 2.634 at-bats.
But at this rate, the Flying Squirrel might be flying out of Queens by the Trade Deadline.