Wilpons reportedly lost $120M over last two years; 'at debt limited allowed by MLB'

Rick Laughland

Financial problems always seem to find the Wilpons. Even after reportedly recovering from the Bernie Madoff Scandal are now linked to losing $120M over the last two seasons. 

Surprised? 

I didn't think so. 

According to the report in the New York Times, there was a great deal of family discord and unpaid debt impacting the Wilpon family over the past two years. The Mets have operated like a small to mid-sized team over the last decade, and the Wilpons have hardly hinted at expanding the payroll limits. 

There's also a reported divide between Jeff Wilpon and the rest of the family as they don't trust his judgement on running the team. 

The Amazin's are rarely rumored to be in the mix for high-priced free agents as Mets fans have been urging for ownership to sell the team to an owner with deep pockets. 

That's exactly what is supposedly happening as billionaire Steve Cohen's deep pockets will be a steep departure from the Wilpons frugal ways. 

Behind the scenes the Wilpons have been struggling financially more so than they've admitted publicly and the best solution for them is to cash out on their ownership stake and allow Cohen to dig deep into the piggy bank to get the Mets financial house back in order, and start spending big bucks in free agency to have star players back in Flushing.     

