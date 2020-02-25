Amazin' Clubhouse
Wilson Ramos hoping offseason adjustments pay off in 2020

Michael Natale

Wilson Ramos put together a pretty solid 2019 season at the plate, however, the 32-year-old catcher made some offseason adjustments that he's hoping will pay off in 2020. 

"That's what I was working on in the offseason, trying to put a better swing on the ball and not cut my swing," Ramos said according to SNY. "[The old swing] made me go around the ball and hit a lot of ground balls."

During Ramos' first season with the New York Mets in 2019, he had 14 home runs, 73 RBI, and a .288 batting average in 141 games played. Those are solid offensive numbers, particularly from the catcher position, however, Ramos knows he needs to start elevating the ball more and hitting less ground balls. 

Ramos, not the fastest of runners, grounded into 16 double plays in 2019. So, he's hoping his offseason adjustment at the plate will allow him to hit less balls on the ground and be even more productive at the plate than he already is.

But, plate adjustments aren't the only thing Ramos worked on this offseason. He also has been working to improve his defense, something that was a concern in 2019. 

"I feel good behind the plate. Working on my framing right now, catching a lot of pitches with my knee on the ground," Ramos said according to SNY. "I feel better behind the plate. I can get those low pitches better."

Whether Ramos' offseason adjustments pay off or not remain to be seen. We all know he can hit. If he limits the ground balls and more importantly has improved his defense, that's going to be huge for a Mets team that needs better defensive play from the catcher position.  

