With New York Mets Losing Out on Yasmani Grandal Sweepstakes, Wilson Ramos to be Everyday Catcher in 2020

After an up-and-down 2019 season the New York Mets, and General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen, have named Wilson Ramos their everyday catcher heading into 2020.

The Mets were reportedly in the running for two-time All Star catcher Yasmani Grandal, but once he signed with the Chicago White Sox earlier this week it became evident the team was sticking with Ramos heading into next season.

The team may still bring in another catcher over the course of the off season. As of now, Ramos and Tomas Nido are the only catcher's on the team's 25-man roster. The Mets carried three catcher's for the majority of the 2019 season.

Ramos was much maligned in 2019, and the first year in Flushing was not a smooth one for the 32-year old.

The issue was Ramos last season was not his offense as the former Silver Slugger Award winner once again had a stellar offensive season. Wilson hit .273 with 14 round-trippers and 73 R.B.I.'s in 2019, but it was his defense, and the comfort level his staff had with him when he was behind the plate, that became the issue.

Ramos only had a 15% caught stealing percentage in 2019 and 10 passed balls last season. This was tied for the most passed balls allowed in the catcher's 10-year career.

The main job of a catcher is to develop a rapport with their pitching staff in order to make sure they have confidence with who is behind the plate.

Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard was seemingly at odds with Ramos all throughout 2019. Syndergaard requested that Ramos not catch his starts, and have either back up catcher's Nido or Rene Rivera catch his starts.

Both Rivera and Nido had been with the Mets for multiple seasons, and it was understandable that Syndergaard would want one of them to catch him. The familiarity, and comfort level, he had with them was much greater than the one he had with Ramos.

This caused some tension in the locker room of the 'Amazin's' as former Mets skipper Mickey Callaway remained vehemently against providing any of his starting pitchers with personal catchers.

According to Van Wagenen, that tension has settled, and Ramos rose from the ashes as the team's starting catcher.

“We have a starting catcher in Wilson Ramos that we were pleased with his performance, particularly in the second half of the year last year,” Van Wagenen said.

Ramos and Syndergaard also began to get on the same page toward the end of 2019, and both men are looking to turn on the page on a 2019 campaign where both sides never found themselves to be on the same wavelength.

Ramos is at ease now that the uncertainly regarding his job status has been settled, and he can focus upon improving for the Mets in 2020.