Yankees Could Sign Beloved Mets Infielder to Atone For Juan Soto Decision
The New York Mets signed former Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal to a one-year deal at the end of January.
Because of this, many assumed that the Mets would no longer be pursuing 2024 infielder and crucial clubhouse presence Jose Iglesias, given that he and Madrigal play the same position.
SNY MLB insider Andy Martino alluded to New York's decision to sign Madrigal instead of Iglesias being proof that they're still in on Pete Alonso during a February 4 episode of Mets Hot Stove
"The Madrigal thing... you could have brought back Jose Iglesias. He's looking for a multi-year deal, it would have been a lot more money," Martino said, per an X post from SNY.
While New York might want to save the money they could have spent on Iglesias for Alonso, that didn't keep Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller from predicting Iglesias would re-sign with the Mets in a February 5 article.
"Between his career-best 3.1 bWAR in 85 games played, the fact that his OMG song was the Mets anthem last season and the uncertainty at third base with Brett Baty, it is completely baffling that the Mets have not re-signed Iglesias," Miller wrote before predicting Iglesias would re-sign with New York.
However, Miller did also add, "Would be kind of funny if the Yankees scoop him up and he plays a key role for them as they adjust to life without Juan Soto."
This isn't the first time Iglesias has been linked to the Yankees, as Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post conveyed why he could work out well there in a January 31 article.
"Would the Yankees trigger a different kind of “OMG” reaction from Mets fans?" Sanchez wrote.
"The 35-year-old second baseman/pop star still lingers in free agency after a brilliant stint in Queens in which he hit .337 over 85 games.
"His advanced metrics do not support that his pace was sustainable, but the smooth-fielding veteran re-established that he is a major league player," Sanchez continued.
If Iglesias is not going to return to Queens, Mets fans surely hope he won't be headed to the Bronx.