Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    Yankees Hire Ex-Mets Manager Luis Rojas To Be Their 3B Coach

    After getting let go by the Mets, ex-manager Luis Rojas will be the Yankees next third base coach.
    Author:

    That didn't take long.

    After the Mets parted ways with manager Luis Rojas following the conclusion of the 2021 season, he has already landed back on his feet by joining their crosstown rivals.

    On Monday, Nov. 15, the Yankees officially announced that they are hiring Rojas to be their next third base coach.

    This move should not come as a surprise since Rojas was seen as a likely candidate for the job after he and manager Aaron Boone hit it off during the interview process. He will replace Phil Nevin, who held this position since 2018.

    Rojas was thrust into his previous role as Mets manager after Carlos Beltran was abruptly fired as a result of his involvement in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

    Read More

    In two seasons as the skipper of the Mets, the 40-year-old endured back-to-back losing campaigns. And although his team held onto first place in the NL East for 103 days last season, they endured an epic collapse following the trade deadline to finish in third at 77-85.

    Rojas spent 16 years in the Mets organization, where he served in several coaching and developmental roles in both the minor leagues and majors. 

    In fact, the Mets felt so highly of Rojas that they offered him a position to remain with the organization after declining his option to manage in 2022.

    Now, he will get to work with Boone in the Bronx, and continue to develop as a big-league coach until he receives another shot managing somewhere down the road. 

    Instead of staying with the Mets, Rojas is headed across town to become the newest member of the Yankees' coaching staff.

    Sep 18, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets manager Luis Rojas (19) looks on from the dugout before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.
    News

    Yankees Hire Ex-Mets Manager Luis Rojas To Be Their 3B Coach

    50 seconds ago
    Mets' Noah Syndergaard
    News

    Noah Syndergaard Shockingly Chooses Angels Over Mets In Free Agency

    2 hours ago
    Mets finalizing agreement to make Billy Eppler next GM
    News

    Report: Mets Finalizing Agreement To Make Billy Eppler Next GM

    16 hours ago
    Ex-Angels GM Billy Eppler
    News

    Report: Billy Eppler Expected To Be Mets' Next GM

    18 hours ago
    Sep 28, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) delivers against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of game two of a doubleheader at Citi Field.
    News

    Why Noah Syndergaard Accepting Mets' Qualifying Offer Is No Guarantee

    Nov 15, 2021
    Sep 5, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets second baseman Javier Baez (23) advances to third base against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park.
    News

    Offseason Blueprint: Mets Setup To Be Big Spenders This Winter

    Nov 15, 2021
    Robinson Cano
    News

    What Will Robinson Cano Bring To Mets Next Season?

    Nov 14, 2021
    Starling Marte
    News

    Report: Mets Showing Interest In Potential Michael Conforto Replacement

    Nov 12, 2021