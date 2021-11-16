Yankees Hire Ex-Mets Manager Luis Rojas To Be Their 3B Coach

That didn't take long.

After the Mets parted ways with manager Luis Rojas following the conclusion of the 2021 season, he has already landed back on his feet by joining their crosstown rivals.

On Monday, Nov. 15, the Yankees officially announced that they are hiring Rojas to be their next third base coach.

This move should not come as a surprise since Rojas was seen as a likely candidate for the job after he and manager Aaron Boone hit it off during the interview process. He will replace Phil Nevin, who held this position since 2018.

Rojas was thrust into his previous role as Mets manager after Carlos Beltran was abruptly fired as a result of his involvement in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

In two seasons as the skipper of the Mets, the 40-year-old endured back-to-back losing campaigns. And although his team held onto first place in the NL East for 103 days last season, they endured an epic collapse following the trade deadline to finish in third at 77-85.

Rojas spent 16 years in the Mets organization, where he served in several coaching and developmental roles in both the minor leagues and majors.

In fact, the Mets felt so highly of Rojas that they offered him a position to remain with the organization after declining his option to manage in 2022.

Now, he will get to work with Boone in the Bronx, and continue to develop as a big-league coach until he receives another shot managing somewhere down the road.

Instead of staying with the Mets, Rojas is headed across town to become the newest member of the Yankees' coaching staff.