Yoenis Cespedes says he's 'ready to go out with a bang this year and hit 52 home runs'

The New York Mets need Yoenis Cespedes to return to MVP form this year, and that's exactly what the Amazin's power bat plans to do, according to Eduardo Perez.

“I have spoken to Yoenis and he’s hungry,” Perez said on MLB Network Radio. “[Cespedes] verbally told me, ‘I’m ready. I’m going to go out with a bang this year. I’m not just going to hit 40 home runs.'”

Clearly, Cespedes is a man on a mission to prove that he can be a valuable contributor to the team. It probably also helps motivate him that he has nearly $20MM in contract incentives sitting out there for the taking. While there were reports that Cespedes could potentially be on the trading block, the Cuban-born outfielder isn't necessarily being shopped.

Things have cooled off with regards to acquiring centerfielder Starling Marte via trade with the Pirates, but teams have reportedly been calling the Mets inquiring about Cespedes.

“I said, ‘That means you’re going to be on that field for 140-plus games. And he goes, ‘Then I’ll be out there for 140-plus games.'”

Cespedes was in walk year in 2015 when the Mets acquired him in a trade with Oakland prior to the trade deadline and he played at an elite level; serving as the impetus to the team's run to a World acjSeries. Cespedes had a stellar 2016 season and then his production dipped dramatically in 2017, 2018 and injury sidelined him the entire 2019 season.

Mets fans could be encouraged that Cespedes is motivated to get back on track, but knowing his history he seems more motivated by the financial gain then how he can help the team win games in 2020.