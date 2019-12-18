Amazin' Clubhouse
Yoenis Cespedes will forfeit as much as 20MM of 2020 salary after Mets restructure contract

Rick Laughland

The New York Mets have restructured his contract to reduce his 29.5MM salary in 2019 and slash nearly two thirds of his originally agreed to 29MM 2020 salary. Without hitting incentives, Cespedes could earn only 10MM, but that can escalate up to 20MM with bonuses. 

Cespedes reportedly injured his ankle is a "non-horse" incident at his ranch. The circumstances surrounding the injury are mysterious and the man whom transformed the Mets into NL Pennant winners in 2015, was nowhere to be found the past few years.  

The Amazin's outfield has been reshuffled this offseason with rumors swirling the Mets could send Brandon Nimmo packing in exchange for Starling Marte. New York has more questions than answers relating to its outfield, but Cespedes has resumed baseball activity ,which is an encouraging sign for the Cuban-born star.

Whether Cespedes can regain his MVP form from 2015-2016 is very unlikely, but if he keeps his weight down and body healthy, he could be an integral part of the Mets push for a playoff spot. 

The Amazin's have yet to address their biggest weakness so far this offseason, that being their bullpen. As much as a boost as they'd get from Cespedes back healthy, the playoff hopes of this team hinge on the starting rotation staying healthy and bullpen rebounding from a miserable 2019 campaign.  

