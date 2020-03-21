Amazin' Clubhouse
Mets' Pete Alonso struggles his swing in MLB The Show 20;  teammate Jeff McNeil issues him a challenge

Rick Laughland

The MLB season is suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus, but that hasn't stopped New York Mets All-Stars Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil from getting in some swings. Alonso, the 2019, NL Rookie of the Year, is one of the most feared power-hitters in the game, but when it came to laying the wood in the virtual world, the Mets' first baseman needed some help from a friend. 

Clearly Alonso was frustrated by the gameplay mechanics that differ vastly from his approach at the plate. McNeil took things one step further and suggested their gameplay be broadcast for Mets fans and baseball fans to enjoy. 

Entertainment sources are sparse during the COVID-19 outbreak and particularly sports fans are looking for any means possible to satisfy their undying need for competition. 

Online gaming has grown exponentially over the last decade as the NBA and other professional sporting leagues have sponsored and employed gamers to represent their organization. 

Based on Alonso's struggles with MLB The Show, it doesn't appear the Mets will pay him to represent the organization in the digital world. On the field, however, Alonso still remains as one of the bright young stars that the game has to offer. 

Many leagues are going through simulated seasons to give fans a reason to watch, but the idea of two of the Mets' most popular players facing up head-to-head in a live stream of the next-gen baseball video game is enough to get fans excited. 

That is until real baseball hopefully returns later this summer. 

