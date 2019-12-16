Zack Wheeler Responds to Brodie Van Wagenen's "Value" Comments

Amazin' Clubhouse
After the New York Mets watched Zack Wheeler sign with the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies, Brodie Van Wagenen was asked why the Mets didn't heavily pursue him. 

According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Van Wagenen said "the value for what we thought the investment (was) didn’t line up.  The projections we had for Zack (Wheeler), both short-term and long-term, didn’t quite match up to the market he was able to enjoy.”

In other words, the Mets pretty much believe Wheeler was not worth the contract he received from the Phillies. Wheeler was then asked about Van Wagenen's comments. 

"I don’t need any more motivation. I already got it,’’ Wheeler told The New York Post. "But that’s his opinion. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion, but yeah, that may help me out a little bit."

So, Wheeler hinted that those comments may help him out a little bit, but he also made it clear that he does not need any more motivation. 

Wheeler continued, and also told The New York Post, "he (Van Wagenen) wasn’t there the whole time. He only knows me from last year. He watched me I guess when he was watching his other players on the team."

Wheeler finished the 2019 season 11-8, with a 3.96 ERA, and 195 strikeouts in 31 starts. 

During Wheeler's Mets career, he started 126 games, going 44-38, with a 3.77 ERA and 726 strikeouts. He has finally come into his own over the last two seasons, and established himself as a legitimate number two or three starter. Despite his success over the last two seasons, the Mets decided to let Wheeler walk. 

Wheeler will get to face his old Mets team multiple times a season over the next five years being that he stayed in the National League East. He will get some opportunities to prove Brodie Van Wagenen wrong. 

