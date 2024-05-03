Red-Hot Mets Pitcher Could Be Traded Ahead Of Deadline If Team Struggles
The New York Mets certainly should love what they are seeing out of starting pitcher Luis Severino.
The Mets signed the two-time All-Star this past offseason after a rough 2023 season with the New York Yankees and he has completely turned things around so far this season. At one point Severino was one of the top pitchers in the American League but injuries have completely derailed him over the last few seasons.
Severino was solid in 2022 with a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts but he missed the entire 2020 season and all but four starts in 2021. He made 19 appearances in 2023 and struggled with a 6.65 ERA.
The veteran righty seemingly is healthy for the first time in years and has bounced back in a major way. So far this season he has logged a 2.31 ERA in six starts.
If he can continue to perform at this rate, he should be considered a long-term option for the Mets' rotation. But, he will be a free-agent at the end of the season. It's unclear what the Mets will do, but if they are struggling around the trade deadline there's a possibility they trade Severino, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"If the Mets aren’t in it, though, (José Quintana) and rotation mate Luis Severino could become valuable trade bait," Heyman said. "The belief today is Pete Alonso isn’t too likely to be traded. That doesn’t mean the Mets won’t listen again, though."
At this point, it's more likely the Mets are in consideration for a postseason spot and hopefully hang on to Severino. Things could change and he could be a valuable trade piece, but if he can continue to shine like he has, they should consider keeping him around beyond the 2024 season.
More MLB: Mets All-Star Reportedly Is 'Open' To Re-Signing With Team In Free Agency