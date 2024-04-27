Six-Time All-Star Could Be Option For Mets To Add Much-Needed Depth
The New York Mets have been surprising this season but still have plenty of room for growth.
New York entered the season with some roster question marks but has been solid so far this season. The Mets struggled out of the gate and lost their first five games but have been above average ever since.
One thing that makes the club's success even more impressive is the fact that New York has done it although they have been undermanned. The Mets have been dealing with a handful of impact injuries, especially in the starting rotation.
New York ace Kodai Senga hasn't appeared in a game yet this season. The Mets also currently have Tylor Megill and David Peterson on the Injured List with injuries of their own.
It sounds like the Mets should have reinforcements back soon, but the club could also consider an external option to add more depth. If the Mets were to go this route, one player who could make a lot of sense is veteran Zack Greinke.
The six-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer had a tough 2023 season but was solid in 2022 with a 3.68 ERA in 26 starts. Greinke is 40 years old but he has made it known he wants to continue his career and still is a free agent.
New York has improved its starting rotation and is in a much better place than it was at the end of the 2023 campaign. The Mets could compete for a playoff spot, but depth still could be an issue. Signing someone like Greinke could help out with this.
