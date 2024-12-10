BREAKING: Washington Nationals Win 2025 MLB Draft Lottery
The Washington Nationals had some luck go their way on Tuesday night as they won the 2025 MLB draft lottery.
Entering the night, the Nationals held the fourth-best odds to win the lottery with a 10.2% chance. The Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins were tied for the best chances at 22.5%.
Washington got close to selecting first overall in the 2023 lottery, but fells just behind at No. 2. This will be the third time that the team selects first overall. The first was Stephen Strasburg in 2009 and Bryce Harper the next year.
While there is a lot of time before the draft, which is scheduled for Jul 13, 2025, there is already a consensus first overall selection in MLB legacy player Ethan Holliday.
Holliday is the son of baseball legend Matt Holliday. His brother, Jackson Holliday, was the first overall selection in the 2022 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles.
The 17-year-old infielder currently projects as a left-side infielder. Some believe that he is an even better prospect than his brother, which is saying a lot.
He is a left-handed batter with a lot of power at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds. He is a plus-athlete right now, considering his size, but likely won't be a burner at the MLB level.
Given that most of the top prospects for the Nationals are in the outfield, they will relish the opportunity to add another young superstar infielder.
Outfielder Jace LaViolette and southpaw Jamie Arnold are considered to be the best college options right now, but anyone other than Holliday would be a massive shock.