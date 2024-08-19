4 Reasons Why the Washington Nationals May Actually Contend in 2025
The Washington Nationals are going to be an interesting team to keep an eye on throughout the course of the MLB offseason.
While they aren't going to get into the postseason this year, they have a lot of young building blocks in place. They also have some money that they could spend in free agency.
Led by an intriguing young rotation, the Nationals are a team that could find themselves back on the map in the near future. Could they actually end up being contenders next year?
Let's dive in and take a look at four reasons why Washington might actually contend in 2025.
4. The Rotation Will Be Better with Another Year of Experience
First on the list has to do with the young rotation they have in place.
MacKenzie Gore, DJ Herz, Jake Irvin, and Mitchell Parker are all quality young arms. Assuming they're all back for the 2025 season, the Nationals should get better simply due to their development.
A strong pitching staff will always give a team a chance to compete.
3. Plenty of Hitting Options Available in Free Agency
It is clear that the Nationals' front office would like to get the team back into contention soon. That could lead to a spending spree this offseason.
Offensively, Washington needs some help. Thankfully, there are a lot of elite bats available on the market.
If the Nationals can land one of the top bats in free agency, their lineup will take a huge step forward in 2025.
2. Young Talent Galore
Washington has done an excellent job of adding and developing young talent. Currently, according to MLB.com, they have the No. 10 ranked farm system in baseball.
Led by Dylan Crews, the No. 3 overall prospect in baseball, the franchise also has two other top 100 talents. Brady House is ranked No. 69 and Travis Sykora is ranked No. 100. Even if a lot of their young talent isn't MLB ready at the start of next season, they have a bright outlook for the future.
They could also choose to get aggressive in trade talks if they're willing to spend big to acquire a star.
1. A Potential Reunion with Juan Soto
Recently, Washington was linked as one of the top potential free agency destinations for superstar outfielder Juan Soto this coming offseason. Adding Soto would be the missing piece to the puzzle for the Nationals' lineup.
While things did not end well the first time around, circumstances have changed. Washington could very well offer Soto the kind of money that he's looking for and a situation that he would like. A reunion between the two parties would be a great story.
It may not be likely that the Nationals will end up signing Soto, but they have a shot.