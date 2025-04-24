All-Star Closer Shares Heartwarming Message for Washington Nationals Fans
Many MLB fan bases are tough to play for, especially on the East Coast. Fortunately, the Washington Nationals aren't one of them.
Compared to notoriously impatient fans of teams like the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies, Nationals fans are far more optimistic, positive and welcoming. They actually encourage and support their players, even when they're not playing well.
That makes a difference, at least to Washington closer Kyle Finnegan. He credits Nationals fans for keeping his spirits high and motivating him to pitch well, even when he hits a rough patch.
Finnegan shared his love for Washington fans after nailing down the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles, explaining how they inspire him to perform at his best.
“Whenever I’m struggling, I go read the Nats Twitter community," Finnegan told reporters during his postgame press conference. "The fans there are just so uplifting, it truly makes me want to go out and win for them.”
Nationals fans' positive vibes on social media appear to be working, as the All-Star closer is having the best season of his career. He's converted all nine of his save opportunities while posting a 1.69 ERA, a 2.28 FIP and 13 strikeouts in 10.2 innings.
Finnegan's success at the end of games is a big reason why Washington has won 10 of its last 17 games, surging into third place in the tough NL East after a slow start.
It's impressive that Nationals fans are still so optimistic after enduring five straight losing seasons and a lengthy rebuild. Many fans turn sour after one bad year or even one bad month, but Washington fans have remained patient and stuck by their team's side, refusing to jump off the bandwagon.
Finally, that patience seems to be paying off. Led by an impressive young rotation and emerging superstars like James Wood and Dylan Crews, the future is bright in D.C.
Nationals fans deserve a winning team again, and it seems like they might finally have one.