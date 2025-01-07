Could Former Top Los Angeles Dodgers Prospect Find His Way to Washington Nationals?
The Washington Nationals are in a unique place as a franchise right now. They are about to exit their rebuild phase and enter into a window of contention. But that window likely doesn't open until the 2026 MLB season at the earliest.
They also happen to play in a crowded National League East with two teams in the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets that have no qualms about spending money to bolster their rosters.
That means the Nationals can both start to pursue veteran options to get ready for a contention run while also fortifying their farm system and allowing time for young players to develop for future support.
An intriguing name that fits the bill for Washington is former Los Angeles Dodgers top prospect Diego Cartaya, a catcher, who was once ranked as the 18th best prospect in baseball. As District on Deck points out, Cartaya would be a really nice gamble for the Nationals after being DFA'd by the Dodgers this offseason.
Cartaya impressed early on in his professional career and crushed the lower levels of the minor league system. But the catcher has dealt with injuries and his performances against more advanced pitching in both Double and Triple-A has faltered. That ultimately led to the 2023 Dodgers MLB Player of the Year's release from Los Angeles.
The Venezuela-native is now on waivers which means a team can either negotiate a trade for the player or wait until he clears waivers and teams can submit a claim for him. He would need to be placed on the 40-man roster which narrows some teams down in the contention of his services.
If Cartaya is healthy, there is a very real possibility he could rediscover his incredible talent and find success within the Washington system. A change of scenery and a situation in which there is less pressure initially could also benefit the young catcher.
As District On Deck also pointed out, the Nationals and general manager Mike Rizzo have a history of taking fliers on former top prospects and there is some precedent to former elite prospects having a turnaround for their new teams and producing at the Major League level.
Taking a risk on Cartaya, especially if just a waiver claim, seems like a no-brainer at this juncture.