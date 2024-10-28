Could New York Mets Provide Blueprint for Washington Nationals Moving Forward?
The Washington Nationals, coming off another rebuilding season, have the pieces to surprise fans by contending for a Wild Card spot in 2025, much like the New York Mets did by pushing ahead of their expected timeline a few years back.
Washington’s recent youth movement has already begun to show results, with a young core taking shape and developing chemistry that could help them take a big leap forward.
However, one major hurdle remains: unlike the Mets, the Nationals lack an MVP-caliber player like Francisco Lindor who can carry the lineup and stabilize the defense. Still, with strategic moves and some breakout performances, Washington could make a Wild Card push sooner than expected.
The Nationals have quietly assembled a promising lineup that includes Keibert Ruiz, CJ Abrams, and dual rookie talents James Wood and Dylan Crews, each of whom made strides in this season.
Abrams, in particular, showcased his speed, defense, and improving bat at shortstop, and with continued growth, he could become a key offensive spark provided he's able to recover from his late-season disciplinary demotion.
Meanwhile, Wood and Crews both made their debuts in 2024 and gained valuable experience on what it takes to succeed against Major League pitching. If both continue to improve, they could help offset the lack of a true superstar.
Pitching will also be crucial, and the Nationals have some intriguing young arms.
Josiah Gray and MacKenzie Gore both showed flashes of promise in 2024, and if they can take the next step in their development, Washington’s rotation will be much more competitive.
Adding another proven veteran starter in free agency could also help bridge the gap while the young pitchers continue to develop consistency.
The Nationals’ bullpen had its moments in this campaign, anchored by closer Kyle Finnegan. If the relief corps can maintain its effectiveness, it would take pressure off the starters and keep the Nationals competitive in close games—an essential factor for a team pushing for a playoff spot.
While the Nationals lack a player of Lindor’s caliber, they could compensate with depth and balance throughout the roster.
It might also benefit Washington to bring in a veteran leader who can set the tone in the clubhouse and on the field. Such a presence would help the young team navigate the ups and downs of a potential playoff race.
Ultimately, while the Nationals face challenges in replicating the Mets’ model, they possess the foundation and youthful energy to surprise in 2025.
With a few targeted additions and development from within, Washington could be in a position to push for a Wild Card spot—and potentially make noise in the postseason sooner than most expect.