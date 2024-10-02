Could the Washington Nationals Move On From These Two Stars This Offseason?
The Washington Nationals are officially having to turn their focus to the offseason after missing the playoffs for the fifth year in a row with another 71-91 regular season.
The team has money to spend and could be in play for some quality free agents, especially in the area of power hitting given who could become available, there will undoubtedly be moves made by the Nationals as the team tries to re-tool and become competitive once again.
Bennett Lehmann of District on Deck named some potential possibilities that could be dealt by the team as they look ahead to next year.
One name that was a bit of a surprise to see on the list was center fielder Jacob Young.
Lehmann did say strongly that he does not think the team should trade Young, but that with future stars James Wood and Dylan Crews on either side of him, it could make sense to part with the 25-year-old.
In terms of outside additions, it would make even more sense to make Young a tradable asset if the team were to bring in another outfielder in free agency such as Anthony Santander or even a Juan Soto reunion.
Lehmann pointed out the value of Young's defensive prowess would make him better suited as a fourth outfielder rather than a trade asset, but if the team feels they can continue rebuilding and collect major assets by moving him, it would be tough to say no.
In 2024, Young slashed.256/.316/.331 that clearly left some things to be desired with the bat in his hand.
Another name mentioned that did not raise nearly as many eyebrows was closer Kyle Finnegan.
The fact he is still in Washington is probably more of a surprise than his name appearing on a trade candidates list after the team has fielded offers for him the last couple of seasons at the deadline.
Coming off another solid year, Finnegan was third in the entire league in saves with 38 across his 63.2 innings pitched.
Lehmann pointed out the fact that younger arms such as Jose A. Ferrer could emerge and make Finnegan more valuable as a trade asset, but it would not be a shock at all to see the team hold onto him at least until the next deadline.
It's going to be a long offseason for Nationals fans as they anxiously await to see who their team could bring in, and who they could part with as well.