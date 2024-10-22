Could This Washington Nationals Star Prospect Be Their Answer At Third Base?
Plenty of positions on this Washington Nationals roster looks set for the future, but there are still a few they would like to solve this offseason or in the coming years.
While first base is garnering the most attention, there are still some questions regarding third base.
The Nationals rotated multiple players across that position this past season, using a combination of Ildemaro Vargas, Trey Lipscomb, and Jose Tena.
Heading into 2025, they would like to have a full-time player there who fits the timeline of their other rising stars in the outfield and up the middle of the infield.
Perhaps Tena could become that guy for them or Lipscomb takes the next step in his career, but it sounds like Washington is viewing one of their current top prospects as someone who could be a major factor for that role this upcoming season.
"He's great defensively at third. I think that's going to be the spot to set him there next year, starting. It’s an impact bat right away. [He] doesn't chase a lot, works the count. There's power in there, too, so we’re excited about him," assistant general manager Eddie Longosz said to Jessica Camerato of MLB.com when discussing Cayden Wallace.
Taken in the second round of the 2022 draft by the Kansas City Royals, the Nationals acquired him in the deal that sent Hunter Harvey out of town in July.
His tenure with the organization didn't get off to a good start, playing only 11 games with their Double-A affiliate after he delt with an oblique injury and broken rib, but he has a chance to breakout during the Arizona Fall League where leave a good impression for his new team.
Wallace might not be the Opening Day third baseman, but that doesn't mean he won't be a factor at some point in 2025.
As Washington showed last season, they aren't afraid to call up some of their top prospects quickly if they feel like they can make an impact.
At 23 years old and ranked 11th in their pipeline, there is enough talent there that makes Wallace a candidate to take over at third base if he's able to play his way into that opportunity.