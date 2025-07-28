Cubs Reportedly Interested in Nationals Star Closer Kyle Finnegan
The trade market surrounding Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan has surprisingly been quiet up to this point.
While he isn't having his best season, he also is a reliable back-end arm out of the bullpen who has closed out a ton of games in his career and should be had for a relatively cheap price.
The Nationals would love to maximize the return they get for the veteran closer, who they re-signed this past winter after previously non-tendering him a contract. But getting back any assets they can should be the play for the front office prior to the deadline passing.
Well, it seems like things might be starting to pick up for Finnegan now.
According to Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston, the Chicago Cubs have shown interest in acquiring the right-hander ahead of the trade deadline.
If the Cubs fully turn their attention to Finnegan, that would be a good sign for Washington.
Chicago has one of the best and deepest farm systems in Major League Baseball, so even though they likely won't receive a premier prospect, someone in the Cub's top 30 could be much better than what they would get from another team who wanted to trade for Finnegan.
This will something to keep an eye on in the coming days.
The Nationals need to maximize what they get ahead of the deadline this season, and after receiving a relatively solid compensation package for Amed Rosario, that is a good sign of things to come for this new front office regime tasked with adding building blocks for the future.
