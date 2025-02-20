Dave Martinez Reveals Which Washington Nationals Pitcher Will Start Spring Opener
Spring Training games get underway for the Washington Nationals on Saturday.
After an offseason that was mild but still filled with optimism surrounding the growth of this team's young stars, the fan base will get their first glance at what this group might look like during the 2025 campaign while position battles also play out in real time.
There are a few to circle.
The most notable will be what happens at third base, with star prospect Brady House looking to play his way into an Opening Day roster spot and even the starting role at the hot corner.
But the starting rotation is also one that will provide plenty of intrigue.
The Nationals added some veteran arms to the mix when they re-signed Trevor Williams and brought in Michael Soroka. Those two were told they'd both be starting pitchers when the season begins, so that leaves one spot behind that duo and MacKenzie Gore and Jake Irvin.
DJ Herz, Mitchell Parker, Cade Cavalli and Shinnosuke Ogasawara will all be competing for the final opening.
However, none of those four will be getting the ball in the Spring Training opener.
Per Andrew Golden of The Washington Post, manager Dave Martinez announced it will be Irvin who gets the start on Saturday against the Houston Astros.
There isn't a whole lot to take out of this.
Teams around Major League Baseball all have different strategies and philosophies when it comes to utilizing their pitching staffs during the spring, so this doesn't necessarily suggest Irvin will be the Opening Day starter ahead of Gore or anything like that.
But it will be interesting to see how Washington gets the four starters competing for a roster spot involved during Spring Training games so the staff can decide who should fill out the rotation.