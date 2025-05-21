Debut of Nationals Star Prospect Has To Wait After Wednesday's Game Gets Postponed
There was a bit of excitement surrounding the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.
Not only did they take Game 1 of the series against the Atlanta Braves the day before, but news broke that star prospect Robert Hassell III was set to make his Major League debut.
While that was also coupled with Dylan Crews hitting the injured list after picking up an issue with his oblique on Tuesday, the fact that Hassell was finally going to play in The Show was enough to generate a buzz.
Unfortunately, the Nationals fans, coaching staff and entire organization will have to wait a bit longer to see what he can do in the bigs after Wednesday's game was postponed.
As the official announcement by Washington states, this game will be rescheduled as part of the September series between the two NL East foes, an interesting decision since the Nationals and Braves are still set to play on Thursday like originally planned.
While there might be some disappointment when it comes to the delay in seeing Hassell debut, the good news is he'll still be able to do that in front of the home fans on Thursday.
There will be three more chances to see him play after that since Washington hosts the San Francisco Giants over the weekend before they head out west to finish the month.
It has been a roller coaster for this Nationals group in May.
They started 4-1 before losing their next seven games in a row. But after four consecutive wins and five victories in their last six contests, they now sit with a .500 record in the month.
How they close things will be interesting to watch.
Facing four teams that have playoff and championship aspirations -- the Braves, Giants, Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks, this young Washington group is going to get tested.
This stretch will now get underway on Thursday when Hassell is expected to make his debut.