Five Years Ago Today, a Heroic Outing Saved Washington's World Series Hopes
The 2024 World Series have been dominated by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have one each of the first three games against the New York Yankees and appear poised to clinch a championship as soon as tonight. A Yankees comeback would be nothing short of heroic, at this point, as their offense continues to be completely shut down by Dodgers pitching.
But there is a blueprint for a dramatic postseason comeback, and it starts with a dominant outing from a starting pitcher. Ask the Washington Nationals.
Stephen Strasburg’s performance in the 2019 World Series against the Houston Astros was nothing short of legendary. In Game 6, facing elimination on the road, Strasburg delivered one of the most clutch pitching performances in recent World Series history, guiding the Nationals to a 7-2 victory and forcing a decisive Game 7. His outing embodied poise, skill, and resilience, as he not only stifled Houston’s powerhouse lineup but also showcased his mastery on the biggest stage of his career.
Strasburg’s approach in Game 6 highlighted the very best of his pitching repertoire and competitive mindset. Over 8.1 innings, he allowed just two runs, struck out seven, and walked only two. After surrendering a home run to Alex Bregman in the first inning, Strasburg didn’t falter; instead, he dug in deeper, adjusting his pitch mix and delivery to baffle one of the most potent offenses in baseball. Known for his devastating changeup, Strasburg relied on it heavily in Game 6, using it to neutralize Houston’s right-handed hitters, particularly the top of the Astros’ lineup, which he faced with fearless determination.
What made Strasburg’s performance so unforgettable was the confidence and stamina he displayed in such a high-pressure situation. As the game wore on, Strasburg only seemed to get stronger, maintaining his velocity and command deep into his outing. Nationals manager Dave Martinez entrusted him to carry the game, and Strasburg responded by working into the ninth inning—a testament to his conditioning and relentless spirit. Each out brought the Nationals one step closer to Game 7 and exemplified the quiet determination that has defined Strasburg’s career.
Strasburg’s 2019 postseason as a whole was historic, with the ace posting a 5-0 record and a 1.98 ERA across 36.1 innings, cementing his place among the game’s all-time greats in October. His heroics earned him World Series MVP honors, as he became the first pitcher in MLB history to finish a single postseason 5-0. The Nationals’ championship—the franchise’s first ever—was a crowning moment not only for the team but for Strasburg’s career, validating his years of perseverance through injuries and setbacks.
In forcing a Game 7, Strasburg gave his teammates the chance they needed to ultimately capture baseball’s most coveted prize. His Game 6 performance will forever be remembered as a masterpiece of pitching brilliance, showcasing the blend of mental toughness, skill, and heart that led the Nationals to the 2019 World Series title.