'Forgotten' Nationals Prospect Finding Success in Arizona Fall League With Small Tweak
Washington Nationals prospect Robert Hassell III, once considered a key asset from the Juan Soto trade, has faced a challenging two-year stretch due to recurring injuries, including a broken hamate bone, wrist injury, and carpal fracture.
These setbacks have earned him the “forgotten prospect” label, as declared by General Manager Mike Rizzo over the summer , but Hassell is now focused on revamping his approach in the Arizona Fall League to regain his status.
Working with Rochester hitting coach Brian Daubach, Hassell has been refining his swing mechanics to capitalize on his power potential. A significant adjustment has been improving his stride direction to avoid "blocking off" his shoulder, particularly on inside pitches, which can help him pull the ball more effectively.
This shift aims to increase his ability to drive pitches in the air with more consistency. Alongside this adjustment, Hassell is also working on being more aggressive and starting his swing earlier to make better contact.
This targeted approach has already shown signs of revitalizing his offensive capabilities.
After hitting just .221 and .241 in his last two minor league seasons, Hassell's AFL stint has him among the league leaders at a .277 batting average and .870 OPS.
By emphasizing the ability to pull the ball with authority, Hassell is building a foundation that could help him recapture the power potential that initially made him one of the Nationals' top prospects - his three homers in 16 AFL games are just two less than his entire 2024 production, which came in 85 contests across three minor league levels.
For a team in rebuild mode, Hassell’s resurgence could add a critical left-handed bat to their lineup, balancing the Nationals' mix of developing young players with a more potent offensive edge.
Ultimately, Hassell’s Fall League work could mark a turning point in his career. With improved mechanics and renewed health, his ability to pull the ball with authority might be just what he needs to make a significant impact with Washington.
This development could be an encouraging sign for Nationals fans, who are eager to see Hassell finally realize his potential as a cornerstone in the team's long-term plans.