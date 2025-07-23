Former Longtime Nationals Pitcher Shockingly Gets Designated for Assignment
A name very familiar to Washington Nationals fans looks like he has become available once again in surprising fashion.
As first reported by Katie Woo of The Athletic, the St. Louis Cardinals have designated right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde for assignment after news surfaced yesterday that they were shopping him on the trade market.
Clearly, no one was willing to take on the remaining portion of Fedde's $7.5 million contract for this season given how he has performed this year.
With a 5.22 ERA and 1.505 WHIP alongside a 3-10 record, the 32-year-old has just not been effective this season.
Fedde was drafted in the first round by the Nationals of the 2014 MLB draft and spent the first six years of his big league career in Washington before being non-tendered after the 2022 campaign.
He made 102 appearances including 88 starts in a Nationals uniform. He posted an ERA of 5.41 and a WHIP of 1.523 during that period with a 21-33 record. Though he was on the roster for the 2019 World Series team, he did not appear in the playoffs.
After Washington, Fedde wound up in Korea for a season, and after a stellar year there, he signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Chicago White Sox prior to the 2024 season. They wound up trading him to the Cardinals at the deadline, but overall on the year, he had a 3.30 ERA in 31 starts with a bWAR of 5.6.
Though a reunion with the Nationals probably does not make any sense, fans in Washington will surely follow Fedde's next move closely to see where he ends up and if he can get back on track.
