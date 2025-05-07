Former Nationals Disappointing Pitcher Agrees to Deal with American League Team
A former Washington Nationals pitcher has found himself a new home.
As first reported by MLB Trade Rumors, right-hander Cory Abbott has agreed to terms on a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers, set to begin in Triple-A Round Rock after starting the season in the Mexican League.
Abbott was claimed off waivers by the Nationals early in the 2022 season and spent portions of two years in Washington.
In 2022, he made 16 appearances including nine starts and pitched to a 5.25 ERA and 1.438 WHIP, both career bests.
Optioned to Triple-A Rochester to begin the 2023 seasons, he eventually made another 22 appearances that year for the Nationals, but he posted an ERA of 6.64 and WHIP of 1.703.
After the year ended, he was designated for assignment and eventually non-tendered, spending some time in 2024 with the Triple-A affiliates of both the Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox.
Abbott elected free agency and wound up in Mexico where he has actually performed very well to start the 2025 season with a 2.40 ERA in three starts and 15 innings.
With an ERA that is absolutely phenomenal based on the Mexican League average, Abbott has earned a chance to come back stateside and give it another shot.
Whether or not he makes the big leagues again remains to be seen, however with the Rangers dealing with some pitching injuries and depth concerns, he very well could get an opportunity.
Washington fans may have watched a forgettable tenure from Abbott, however they will certainly be paying attention to see if they were wrong in letting him go.