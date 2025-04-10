Former Nationals Player Named Team USA Manager for 2026 World Baseball Classic
With the 2026 World Baseball Classic just 11 months away, a former Washington Nationals player has been named manager of Team USA.
On Thursday morning, USA Baseball announced that former MLB player Mark DeRosa will return to manage Team USA for next year's WBC. The tournament, which is scheduled for next March, will take place in Miami, Houston, San Juan and Tokyo.
DeRosa, 50, will manage Team USA for the second straight tournament. He also skippered the Americans during the 2023 WBC, leading them to the championship game.
Team USA narrowly lost the title game to Japan, 3-2, after Shohei Ohtani famously struck out Mike Trout to end the game.
Currently a co-host of MLB Central on MLB Network, DeRosa played 16 seasons in the Major Leagues from 2008 to 2013. The New Jersey native and UPenn alum also played for Team USA during the 2009 WBC.
The former utilityman suited up for eight different teams during his MLB career, including the Nationals in 2012. Primarily a pinch-hitter and bench player by that point in his career, he appeared in 48 games for Washington, helping the team win 98 games and the NL East.
Given DeRosa's impressive experience, knowledge and passion for the game, Team USA is in good hands. He stayed up until 4 a.m. every morning mapping out lineups and potential matchups during the last tournament, so he takes the role seriously.
He'll also be hungry to win after falling short against Japan.
DeRosa will work closely with Michael Hill, who's been named general manager for Team USA. Hill currently works as MLB's senior vice president of on-field operations.
With nearly a year to prepare, DeRosa will try to help Team USA win its second WBC and first since 2017. Based on his initial reaction to the news on MLB Network, he can't wait to get started.