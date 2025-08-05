Former Nationals Star Leaves First Cubs Start with Apparent Injury
At the deadline, the Washington Nationals sent Michael Soroka to the Chicago Cubs, a team that needed starting pitching.
Soroka was getting a lot of looks from contenders as a former star for the Atlanta Braves who they might be able to get back to form.
Soroka's first start with the Cubs came on Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds, with the Cubs just two games back in their division.
The 28-year-old got off to a terrific start, throwing two innings, allowing one run, walking one and striking out three. After the second inning, Soroka talked with his new coaching staff, and was replaced in the third inning.
Not wanting to take any chances with the health of their new arm, the Cubs played it safe.
According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Soroka left the game due to right shoulder discomfort.
Soroka has struggled with injury his entire career, with his most recent injury being a biceps strain after his first start. He returned May 7. He has also made it back from two achilles injuries.
In 16 starts with the Nationals this season, Soroka tossed 81.1 innings with a 4.87 ERA, 9.6 K/9 with 0.7 bWAR. His ERA+ was far below league average at 84.
In return from Chicago, Washington acquired Ronny Cruz, an 18-year-old shortstop hitting .270 in Rookie ball. The final part of the deal was Christian Franklin, a 25-year-old outfielder who has 20 doubles and eight home runs at Triple-A this season.
There were no additional updates on the severity of Soroka's injury.
