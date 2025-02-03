Former Washington Nationals Catcher and Fan Favorite Wilson Ramos Retires
Another Washington Nationals player has retired from his playing career in the MLB this winter.
This time, it is former fan favorite catcher Wilson Ramos who put together a very stellar and lengthy career in the Big Leagues.
Ramos played over 12 years in the Major Leagues, with over 990 games and 3,786 plate appearances under his belt. Seven of those seasons came with the Nationals, a time where he put together some of the most consistent years of his tenured career.
While with Washington, Ramos slashed .268/.313/.430 with 320 home runs in 578 games, averaging just over 82 games a year for the team. He also earned a Silver Slugger award and his first All-Star appearance during this period.
Ramos is also well known for catching two no-hitters while in Washington. The first was Max Scherzer's in 2014 and Jordan Zimmerman's in 2015. It was the heyday for the Nationals and Ramos was always right in the thick of it.
In 2016, Ramos tore his ACL and his tenure with Washington came to an end as he entered free agency that winter. He was signed by the Tampa Bay Rays and went on to produce with more power at the plate, increasing his OPS+ to 115 with the Rays compared to his 99 OPS+ with the Nationals.
But his best season at the plate came with the Rays and the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018 when he recorded a .306/.358/.487 slash line with 15 home runs in 111 games split between the two teams. It capped off what was a career year for the catcher.
He then bounced around and saw time with the New York Mets, Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians to end his career. He last saw time at the MLB level in 2021.
Ramos caps off an incredible career, notably lengthy for a catcher and will always be remembered fondly in Washington.