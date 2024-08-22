Former Washington Nationals First Baseman Lands with Cincinnati Reds
Dominic Smith played the entire 2023 season with the Washington Nationals and was a key impact player. He wasn't back the next year as he ended up landing with the Boston Red Sox.
Recently, the Red Sox made the decision to release the veteran first baseman. He didn't have to wait too long to figure out where he would sign.
According to a report from ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, Smith has agreed to sign with the Cincinnati Reds on a Major League contract, pending a physical.
During the 2024 season with Boston, Smith played in 83 games, hitting six home runs to go along with 34 RBI, while slashing .237/.317/.390.
With the Nationals, he also had a quality year. He ended up batting .254/.326/.366 to go along with 12 home runs and 46 RBI.
Smith isn't the kind of player that will come in and power a lineup, however, he's a quality supporting role player who can produce some numbers at the plate and be a good first baseman.
Right now, the Reds hold a 62-65 record. Their path to the MLB posteason is not an easy one, but they are not eliminated from contention just yet.
It will be interesting to see what kind of impact Smith can have in Cincinnati throughout the remainder of the year. He'll be looking to help the team win, but also improve his value this winter.
At 29 years old, Smith still has plenty of gas left in the tank. He'll be an intriguing free agent to watch for teams needing a first baseman or quality roster depth.